Children mesmerise audience with their prowess in mridangam

CHENNAI: Jai Sathguru Fine Arts, founded by vidwan AV Manikataan, conducted its inaugural Madhanathapurathil Myilai Nadha Laya Mahotsavam, a music festival recently at the Durga Lakshmi Saraswati Temple in Porur, bringing together renowned musicians including Sangita Kalanidhi Neyveli Santhanagopalan, Udalayur K Kalyanaraman, Srimushnam Raja Rao, Ghatam V Suresh, and others.

The festival featured a series of concerts, Namasankeerthanam, Harikatha and Veedhi Bhajanai, offering an immersive experience to the audience.

Students of AV Manikantan presented a Laya Samarpanam dedicated to their paramaguru Sri Karaikudi Mani.

Beyond the annual festival, Jai Sathguru Fine Arts conducts monthly concerts at the same venue featuring eminent both seasoned artists and upcoming talents.