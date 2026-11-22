CHENNAI: To create awareness among government authorities and the general public about child abuse, exploitation, child marriage, substance abuse and online threats, while highlighting the importance of protecting children’s rights, education and safety, Karunalaya Social Service Society organised a human chain programme here on Saturday.
The programme was held on the occasion of the International Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse, to raise awareness about child protection, child marriage, exploitation and online threats.
Children participating in the human chain held placards carrying messages on child protection and raised slogans highlighting their rights, safety and education. They stressed the need for greater awareness and collective responsibility in protecting their peers.
“Every child deserves to grow up without fear. We want children to know their rights and speak up when they face abuse,” said a participant.
Another participant said, “Child marriage and substance abuse can destroy children’s futures. Adults and authorities should listen to children and ensure that they are safe at home, in schools and in public spaces.”
Karunalaya Social Service Society has been working for the past 32 years towards the protection, education, rights and rehabilitation of street and working children in North Chennai.