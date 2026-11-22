The programme was held on the occasion of the International Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse, to raise awareness about child protection, child marriage, exploitation and online threats.

Children participating in the human chain held placards carrying messages on child protection and raised slogans highlighting their rights, safety and education. They stressed the need for greater awareness and collective responsibility in protecting their peers.

“Every child deserves to grow up without fear. We want children to know their rights and speak up when they face abuse,” said a participant.