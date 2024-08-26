Children dress up as Krishna and Radha, lead procession in Vandavasi

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the Krishna Jayanti festival, children were seen dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha and went on a procession on the streets in Vandavasi, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As is done across the country, the festival is celebrated with participation from a large number of people, especially children.

Students of a school, were dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha and marched through Sannathi Street in Vandavasi and danced enthusiastically in the Uriyadi programme.

It is also reported that awards were given to the students winning the competitions.

Special poojas were held at Sri Kothandaramar temple and after it, Tirupavai lecture program was held.

Similarly, a cradle laying program was held on Vandavasi Ramasamy Udaiyar Street.