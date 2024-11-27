CHENNAI: For the protection of children and prevention from sexual violence, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday released a manual for teachers on prevention of sexual harassment of children at a CBSE school in the city.

Addressing the audience, the minister said, “For the protection of children and prevention from sexual violence, teachers have been advised to create necessary awareness till November 29. Students will be given activities to perform and be informed on important toll free numbers like 181, which is the Women Helpline, 14417 helpline by the education department and Child Helpline 1098.”

Additionally, the manual entails details on whom to be invited to the school and mandates permission to be sought beforehand among other regulations. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 2018 and Rules, 2023, ensure the provision of quality education and minimum basic facilities in private schools and the safety of children.

Meanwhile, in November second week, the education department in connection with the sexual harassment of schoolgirls in Krishnagiri and Thoothukudi districts announced setting up students’ safety advisory committee (SSAC). “This will prompt the students to report incidents of harassment, bullying and any other incidents to the government agencies so that action can be initiated,” the notification read. “the SSAC will be formed in all schools and meet once a month. If any complaints are received, action will be taken against the students.”