Child protection panels missing in Chennai

To reduce crime against children and to turn them into active members of society, the Social Welfare Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) decided to form Child Protection Committees (CPCs) in Chennai.

After much delay, GCC decided to finally form CPCs in all 15 zones and 200 wards within its limit before the end of March 2025. However, the plan did not materialise, and such a committee within the Corporation limits is nowhere to be found.