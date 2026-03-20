Child dies after motorcyclist rams cycle in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 7-year-old boy died following a collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle in Chennai on Thursday (March 19) evening. The accident occurred at approximately 5 pm on the Mount-Porur near the Kattipara flyover.
The deceased has been identified as Devarajan, 7, son of Ganapathi, a resident of Sekar Nagar, West Saidapet. Devarajan, a second-standard student was riding as a pillion passenger on the bicycle.
According to the St Thomas Mount Traffic Police, the bicycle was being ridden by Gomathi, 26, Devarajan’s mother, who works at a petrol pump on Butt Road. After finishing her shift, she was cycling towards Guindy with her son seated behind her. A motorcycle (Registration No. TN.09 CW1773) traveling in the same direction reportedly lost control and struck the bicycle from behind.
The impact caused both Gomathi and her son to fall onto the road. While Gomathi sustained minor injuries to her head and ear, Devarajan suffered severe injuries to his head, chest, and limbs. They were initially taken to a Government Hospital in Guindy. Devarajan was later referred to Egmore Children's Hospital for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries at 8.30 pm.
The motorcyclist, Saravanan, 29, a resident of West Jones Road, Saidapet, was unharmed in the incident. Further investigations are on. A CCTV camera located approximately 50 meters from the crash site is expected to aid the investigation.