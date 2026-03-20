Child dies after motorcyclist rams cycle in Chennai

The deceased has been identified as Devarajan, 7, son of Ganapathi, a resident of Sekar Nagar, West Saidapet. Devarajan, a second-standard student was riding as a pillion passenger on the bicycle.

According to the St Thomas Mount Traffic Police, the bicycle was being ridden by Gomathi, 26, Devarajan’s mother, who works at a petrol pump on Butt Road. After finishing her shift, she was cycling towards Guindy with her son seated behind her. A motorcycle (Registration No. TN.09 CW1773) traveling in the same direction reportedly lost control and struck the bicycle from behind.