Chided over caretaking, Chennai man stabs bedridden dad to death

CHENNAI: The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested a 45-year-old painter for allegedly stabbing his bedridden father to death following a quarrel at their residence in Vetri Nagar, Peravallur, on Sunday.
The accused was identified as Natarajan. He lived with his wife Ezhila, their children, and his 68-year-old father, Rajendran.
According to the police, Ezhila had returned home after attending the Annai Velankanni church festival and found that Rajendran, who was unable to walk to the bathroom, had soiled the bed. She reportedly chided her husband for failing to take care of his father.
A few moments later, Ezhila, who was sitting outside the house, heard screams and rushed inside to find Natarajan had stabbed his father with a sharp object.
Hearing the cries, neighbours rushed to their aid and shifted the elderly man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police secured the body and moved it to a government hospital for post-mortem. The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested Natarajan on murder charges.