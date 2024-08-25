Chicken gets cheaper by Rs 100 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chicken lovers can rejoice as the price of chicken meat in the city has dropped significantly from Rs 300 to Rs 200 per kilogram, as reported by DailyThanthi.

At the beginning of this year, chicken curry pieces were priced at Rs 170/kg in shops, while peeled chicken was at Rs 200/kg. However, in June, chicken prices surged, reaching a peak of Rs 300 per kilogram due to a sharp decline in chicken production as a result of the intense summer heat. This decrease in supply led to reduced availability of chicken in cities like Chennai.

By July, chicken prices began to ease slightly, ranging between Rs 260 and Rs 280 per kilogram. In August, the price further fell to somewhere between Rs 240 and Rs 250 per kg.

Chicken sellers explained that the price fluctuations are closely tied to supply and demand. Two months ago, the supply of chicken was scarce, partly due to high poultry feed costs. This scarcity drove up prices as traders had to pay more to secure stock. Now, with an increase in chicken supply, prices have dropped to Rs 200 per kilogram.

However, the sellers cautioned that the low price might not be permanent as they expect the chicken price to rise again in the near future.

The price drop may however lead to chicken dishes at restaurants getting relatively cheaper. The past two months had seen a surge in the cost of chicken biryani at hotels due to chicken prices being on the higher side.