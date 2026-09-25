Chevron, IIT Madras launch programme to foster energy technology innovation

CHENNAI: Chevron ENGINE (Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center) and IIT Madras have launched the Chevron-IITM Energy Technology Incubation Programme to support innovators, student teams, researchers and social entrepreneurs developing technology-driven solutions to challenges in the energy sector.
The programme will focus on technology-led solutions, energy infrastructure, carbon utilisation, circular economy and resource efficiency. Through IIT Madras’ innovation ecosystem, selected teams will receive support tailored to their stage of development, including prototype and business-model validation, incubation, grants, mentorship and market-readiness support.
“This new initiative is a key part of Chevron UDAAN, our community partnership portfolio, set with the intent to help opportunities take flight,” Chevron India Country Head Akshay Sahni said.
“Chevron ENGINE brings together India’s deep engineering and technology talent with Chevron’s global resources and expertise to help address current and future energy challenges. Through this partnership with IIT Madras, we are supporting student teams, researchers and social entrepreneurs developing practical solutions for the energy sector,” he said.
IIT Madras Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) Prof Ashwin Mahalingam said the programme would provide innovators with access to mentorship, technical expertise and a strong innovation ecosystem to help translate promising ideas into practical solutions.
Under the programme, Chevron will provide industry expertise, technical mentorship, employee volunteering and opportunities for engagement with innovators. IIT Madras will provide access to its research, innovation and incubation ecosystem to help entrepreneurs develop, test and scale promising energy technologies.