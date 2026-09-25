Chevron, IIT Madras launch programme to foster energy technology innovation

The programme will focus on technology-led solutions, energy infrastructure, carbon utilisation, circular economy and resource efficiency. Through IIT Madras’ innovation ecosystem, selected teams will receive support tailored to their stage of development, including prototype and business-model validation, incubation, grants, mentorship and market-readiness support.

“This new initiative is a key part of Chevron UDAAN, our community partnership portfolio, set with the intent to help opportunities take flight,” Chevron India Country Head Akshay Sahni said.