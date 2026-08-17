Chettinad sarees we almost forgot

CHENNAI: A collection of rare Chettinadu sarees, many of which have been preserved for decades as family heirlooms, will be brought together at an exhibition titled ‘Kodu, kattam, korvai: The Sarees from the Houses of Chettinadu’.
Presented in collaboration with DakshinaChitra Museum and the Indian Institute of Crafts and Design (IICD), Jaipur, the exhibition features 20 sarees selected from a collection of 56 historic cotton sarees, estimated to be 80 to 120 years old.
For curator Bessie Cecil, the idea for the exhibition had been around for several years. “DakshinaChitra has an amazing collection of Chettinadu sarees. As a researcher, I came to know about it years ago. Indhumathi, who works at DakshinaChitra, was the one who told me about it and from then on, we would often say that we should do something with the collection,” Bessie says.
A few months ago, Bessie met Julie Wayne, a French connoisseur and scholar of Tamil crafts and textiles, who had donated some of the sarees to DakshinaChitra. That meeting brought the idea back into focus. “Indhumathi called me again and asked, 'Why don't we do an exhibition?' It was a very casual conversation, but that is how the whole idea came together,” recalls the curator.
The sarees may be made of a familiar material, cotton, but it is the way they use colour, pattern and weaving that gives them their distinct character. The title of the exhibition refers to three elements central to the Chettinadu textile vocabulary.
"Kodu refers to stripes, kattam to checks and korvai to the technique of joining the body and border of the sari through an interlocking weave. Chettinadu sarees are distinctive for their simple yet striking visual vocabulary of kodu, kattam and korvai. Traditionally woven in cotton, they reflect the aesthetic preferences, social practices and material culture of the Chettiar community,” says Prof Dr Toolika Gupta, Director of IICD.
“Their restrained colour palette, geometric patterns and bold borders demonstrate how visual richness was achieved through a relatively limited design vocabulary and skilled weaving practices,” she adds.
While these individual elements can be found in textiles from other regions, the combination of colours, patterns and weaving techniques gives Chettinadu sarees their own identity. They were also closely tied to the homes and lives of the Chettiar community, with sarees being carefully preserved and passed down through generations.
That history of preservation became an important part of the exhibition. The curators wanted to go beyond the sarees and document the memories attached to them.
“There isn't much written about these sarees. More importantly, we wanted to look at the collective knowledge, the people who are connected to them and their memories. It is a lived experience and that had to become an important part of the catalogue,” says Bessie.
As part of the research, Toolika interviewed Visalakshi Ramasamy, whose family has roots in the Chettiar community of Chettinadu. Her memories offer a glimpse into the community’s way of life and its relationship with sarees and textiles. “Visalakshi's perspective helped us understand the history and traditions of the community through personal memories. It also helped us place these stories in the larger textile history of the region,” says Toolika.
The exhibition also traces the people who helped preserve the collection. Debbie Thayagarajan began collecting the sarees, while Julie Wayne continued the effort after she came to Karaikudi decades ago. Their approaches to collecting were different, but both played a role in ensuring that these textiles survived.
Textile conservator Dingdi says documenting the collection is an important part of the project. “We felt it was time to bring out some information on Chettinadu sarees. There is so much creativity in them and it needs to be appreciated. By doing this exhibition, we are documenting it for the future generation,” she says.
The project will continue beyond the exhibition. IICD and DakshinaChitra are also developing an academic coffee-table book bringing together research, interviews, conversations and personal accounts connected to the sarees and the Chettinad community.
For Toolika, this combination of objects and oral histories is what makes the project significant. “The saree is not simply a textile object. It is part of the social and cultural life of Chettinadu. These personal memories and oral histories help us understand how the sarees were worn, preserved and valued within the community.”
The exhibition will be open from August 21 to 30 at Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.