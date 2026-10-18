Chettinad cuisine gets a contemporary makeover

Thought behind every element

For non-vegetarians, Kalpaasi’s menu offers its own spin on Chettinad favourites, with the Signature Mutton Chettinad Burger leading the line-up. The menu also features a Mixed Seafood Burger, Chicken Chettinad Burger, Prawn Ghee Roast Taco Tart and Karuveppilai Prawn Pita.

Curated by Ramesh, the burger menu offers buns in flavours such as carrot ajwain, beetroot fennel, five-spice spinach, coriander chilli and tomato curry leaf, paired with vegetarian or non-vegetarian fillings and sauces.

We sampled the mixed vegetable patty burger in a tomato curry leaf bun with the chef’s special sauce. Hearty and satisfying, it had a spicy kick, while the bun added its own flavour.

“My philosophy while curating the menu was that every dish should have its own identity. I didn't want to put together a menu simply because certain items were popular or trending. I wanted every combination to have a reason to exist, with flavours that complement each other and create an experience people would remember,” says Ramesh.

The team experimented with ingredients, spices and textures to ensure each component worked with the others. Adapting Chicken 65 into a burger was a particular challenge. “Chicken 65 is a dish people know extremely well, and that familiarity raises the bar,” he says.

The starters offer more reinterpretations. Pallipalayam paneer draws on a preparation usually associated with chicken, while Karuveppillai soya provides a vegetarian alternative. Both are served with pita bread. Among the accompanying dips, garlic coriander stands out for its bold flavour, while gongura brings a tangy, spicy profile. Mint chilli, spicy mustard, honey ginger and spicy tamarind are other options.

The taco tarts offer further experimentation. The mushroom pepper fry version delivers a pronounced pepper flavour, while the smashed avocado tart was the surprise of the tasting. Topped with raw onions and tomatoes, its filling brought to mind aloo chaat.

For Ramesh, the aim is to introduce familiar flavours in new forms. “Culture has always evolved, and I believe food can evolve too, as long as you understand what you're working with and respect where it comes from,” he says.