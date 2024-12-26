Chess champ Gukesh gifted book and watch by actors Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan

CHENNAI: Actors Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan met newly crowned world chess champion D Gukesh to extend their wishes on his historic feat.

Pictures of the stars interacting with the 18-year-old have gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth gifted Gukesh a copy of Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda, a book that the veteran actor says has greatly influenced him, and a shawl.

Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, is seen fastening an.expensive watch on the chess prodigy's wrist. Pictures also show the Amaran actor feeding Gukesh a slice of a chess-board themed cake at the youngster's residence in Chennai. His parents too were present during the interaction.

Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore earlier this month to become the youngest ever world champion, overhauling the long-standing mark set by Russian icon Garry Kasparov as a 22-year-old back in 1985.

Post his historic win, the Chennai lad was presented with a cheque for Rs 5 crore by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at a grand felicitiation event in the city.