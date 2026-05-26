Chennnai: Lack of piped connections for sewage, drinking water rankle Kovilambakkam residents

The absence of proper drainage poses environmental and health risks, while the lack of a piped water connection forces residents to rely on expensive alternatives, especially in summer.

According to residents, they have been raising complaints since 2023 through the Chief Minister’s Special Cell and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal. They are demanding these basic amenities to meet the growing needs of gated communities in Kovilambakkam, located along the Radial Road.