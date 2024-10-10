Chennaiyin FC grouped with European giants Liverpool and Inter in Norwich City's Mina Cup

CHENNAI: In a major boost for Indian grassroots football, Chennaiyin FC’s Under-12 side is geared up to represent India on an international stage at the prestigious Norwich City Mina Cup UK. The tournament, taking place on October 12 and 13 at Norwich City FC’s state-of-the-art training facility in England, will feature top youth talent from around the globe.

Chennaiyin FC’s involvement in the tournament not only underscores the club’s dedication to fostering grassroots football but also reflects the strong partnership with Norwich City FC. This long-term collaboration is focused on creating avenues for growth and development, with both clubs working together to elevate each other both on and off the field.

This landmark opportunity provides the young players a chance to gain invaluable international exposure, compete at a high level, and further hone their skills against elite opposition. Chennaiyin FC will be the only Indian club to participate in the prestigious tournament which will feature 16 teams, including some of the world’s biggest football clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter Milan, SL Benfica, Leeds United, Feyenoord Rotterdam and Borussia Dortmund.

A 15-member Chennaiyin team flew out to England late on Wednesday along with the coaching staff.

The nine-a-side tournament will also be the only qualifying event in the UK for the 2025 Mina Cup, considered among the world’s leading youth competitions.

The Marina Machans have been drawn in Group 4 alongside top clubs Liverpool (England), Inter Milan (Italy) and Empire Football Club (UAE) as 16 teams are divided into four groups.

Each team will play three matches in the initial group stage, with the top two advancing to the Gold Cup and the bottom two to the Silver Cup. Both Cup phases include another group stage with three additional games. Teams will then compete in two placement matches based on their standings, ensuring eight games and concrete development for all participants.

Chennaiyin FC match highlights will be available on JioCinema.

Squad:

(Goalkeepers) Seram Ronaldo Meitei and Mohamed Nabil; (Defenders) Rohit Tenshubam, Ningthoujam Thouba Singh, Abheer Hemant Jadhav, J Ryan Fabio, Ishan and Hitaansh Dipesh; (Midfielders) Punshiba Ningombam, Meet Yogesh Satpute, Prakhar Dhar Khatri, Yaikhomba Oinam, W Lydian Mardona; (Attackers) Nepolian Laikhuram and Uziyan Susai.