Chennai's Theatre Genie brings ghosts and audience together in an immersive comedy

“At Theatre Genie, we are always looking for ways to make theatre feel like a live experience rather than something that the audience simply watches from a distance,” says Girish. The production pairs comedy with the supernatural, with slapstick, banter, mime, and ghost sequences adding to the theatrical experience.

For Girish, immersion means that audiences cannot always tell where the performance begins and ends. Actors can appear within the audience or enter through unexpected parts of the venue, making their reactions part of the atmosphere. “The idea is that for those 90 minutes, the audience is not just looking at a haunted palace from outside. They feel like they have walked into it,” he says.