Chennai's SRM to train elite Army cadets of OTA on cyber war

CHENNAI: The Indian Army’s premier training institute – Officers Training Academy (OTA), and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai, signed a MoU on Monday.

The MoU introduces a diploma in Information Technology and Cyber Security for the OTA. The curriculum is designed to address critical areas such as cyber security, data protection and IT fundamentals.

The documents were signed by the OTA Commandant Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez and the Vice Chancellor of the SRM IST, C Muthamizh Selvan at the OTA premises. “In today’s wars, the modern, progressive and all-pervading technologies are irreversibly connected,” said Lt Gen Fernandez. “Gone are the days when warfare was without the use of technologies.”

He also expressed hope that the new course would equip future Army officers with the technical acumen and the digital competence required in today’s rapidly changing defence landscape.

Muthamizh Selvan, V-C, SRMIST, stated: “The SRM labs are open for the cadets to pursue their projects and studies. It’s time for academic institutions to move from tradition to innovation and from rigidity to flexibility.”