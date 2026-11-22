CHENNAI: An appalam is one of the simplest accompaniments to an Indian meal. Whether it is called papad or appalam, it is something most of us recognise, often reaching for it even before the main course arrives. But what if this crisp accompaniment became the inspiration for an entire dining experience?
That is the thought behind Poppadum, a vegetarian restaurant on Ormes Road, Kilpauk, where familiar Indian flavours are given unexpected interpretations.
For founder Abbas Shahzad, the name is more than a reference to the dish itself. "For us, Poppadum is more of a metaphor than a literal reference to papad. It represents the emotion of eating something immediately familiar — whether you call it papad, appalam, poppadum or something else. We wanted Poppadum to make the unfamiliar feel familiar and the familiar feel exciting again," says Abbas. This idea extends across a menu that draws from regional Indian food traditions, personal memories and ingredients that are not always given the spotlight they deserve.
The restaurant marks a new chapter in Abbas's food journey, which began with Butterheads, a cloud kitchen launched during the pandemic. The idea of a dine-in space was always part of the plan, he says, but the cloud-kitchen format offered an opportunity to understand the city and gauge how diners responded to the food. "Five years later, the timing, location and team came together beautifully for Poppadum," he says, adding that Butterheads remains an important part of their journey.
The restaurant's approach to reinventing food is not simply about making traditional dishes look contemporary. Abbas explains that the team first identifies what makes an original preparation memorable, whether it is its flavour, texture, aroma or the way it is traditionally eaten. Only then do they experiment with its format, presentation or technique. The new version, he believes, must still offer a sense of recognition while being delicious in its own right.
"That emotional anchor must remain intact. Once we understand that, we can play with the format, presentation or technique. The objective is never to modernise something merely for the sake of making it look different," Abbas explains.
That approach is evident from the first few bites. We are welcomed with appalam and chutney, setting the tone for a meal that moves between recognisable flavours and more playful combinations. Among the drinks, the Kokum Spritzer stands out for its refreshing balance of sweetness and a spicy kick. The Passion Fruit Cider is a milder option, with a pleasant fruitiness for those who prefer a less adventurous drink.
The small plates offer plenty to explore. Shetty's Paneer Tikka is a strong start, with juicy, flavourful paneer coated in red chilli and curry leaf masala, complemented by smoked ghee and raw mango chutney. The Dilli Wale Momos are another highlight. Their soft, spongy exterior gives way to a green pea and water chestnut filling, with chilli oil and homemade Jain momo chutney adding character.
The Railway Beetroot Cutlet is a comforting take on a familiar snack. The crumb-fried tikkis bring out the beetroot's sweetness and are served with red chilli peanut sauce and pickles. Indori Bhutte Ka Kees, meanwhile, offers a different take on corn chaat, pairing creamy corn and jeeravan masala with crispy kataifi for an interesting contrast in textures.
But the dish that deserves particular attention is the Surti Khawsa. Reimagining Burmese atho, it brings together spiced coconut curry, crispy papdi, noodles, chilli jam and peanuts. The combination is layered, with contrasting textures and flavours coming together in every mouthful. It is easily one of the most memorable dishes on the menu — and reason enough to make a visit.
The mains move towards more comforting territory. The Malai Kofta, served with garlic naan, pairs aloo kofta with roasted pumpkin curry and cilantro oil. The Alleppey Vegetable Masala has a slightly sweeter profile, with tomato-coconut masala, raw mango and crispy curry leaves. Tawa Kheema offers a vegetarian interpretation of the familiar preparation, using soy cooked with brown onion masala and pickled onions. The depth of flavour comes from cooking the masala thoroughly, reducing moisture and building caramelisation on the tawa.
"The objective is not simply to create a vegetarian substitute for meat. It must be a delicious dish in its own right," Abbas explains. The Poppadum Garlic Naan is another highlight, while the parotta makes a good accompaniment to the kheema.
The Smoked Masoor Pulao, however, is the meal's standout main course. As Abbas serves it, he shares that the dish is inspired by his mother, making it a personal food memory. Made with aged basmati rice, fried potatoes, garlic raita and crispy poppadums, the pulao is comforting and particularly well prepared. The potatoes add to its appeal, making this one of the dishes we would gladly return for.
Dessert brings the meal to a fitting close with Nichani's Filter Coffee Pudding. Rooted in Chennai's filter coffee culture, it combines filter-coffee-soaked biscuits, mascarpone cream, chocolate almond chikki and cocoa. With its resemblance to tiramisu, it makes for a satisfying finish.
Some of the dishes carry more personal stories. 'My MIL's Daal Pakwaan', as its name suggests, is inspired by Abbas's mother-in-law and the warmth of enjoying the preparation at home. Abbas says that preserving the warmth and generosity of such dishes is important to the restaurant's identity.
The menu also includes creations such as Elaneer Pakoda, which puts tender coconut in a savoury format, and Thattai Tostada, which uses the South Indian snack as a crisp base for toppings.
Abbas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the response to dishes such as Elaneer Pakoda and My MIL's Daal Pakwaan. While the team expected familiar paneer-based preparations to draw attention, diners have also shown curiosity about regional references and ingredients they may not usually encounter in this format.
"There is still an enormous amount of India to explore — lesser-known regional dishes, community food traditions, seasonal ingredients and stories that do not often find space on restaurant menus," he says.