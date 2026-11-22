That is the thought behind Poppadum, a vegetarian restaurant on Ormes Road, Kilpauk, where familiar Indian flavours are given unexpected interpretations.

For founder Abbas Shahzad, the name is more than a reference to the dish itself. "For us, Poppadum is more of a metaphor than a literal reference to papad. It represents the emotion of eating something immediately familiar — whether you call it papad, appalam, poppadum or something else. We wanted Poppadum to make the unfamiliar feel familiar and the familiar feel exciting again," says Abbas. This idea extends across a menu that draws from regional Indian food traditions, personal memories and ingredients that are not always given the spotlight they deserve.

The restaurant marks a new chapter in Abbas's food journey, which began with Butterheads, a cloud kitchen launched during the pandemic. The idea of a dine-in space was always part of the plan, he says, but the cloud-kitchen format offered an opportunity to understand the city and gauge how diners responded to the food. "Five years later, the timing, location and team came together beautifully for Poppadum," he says, adding that Butterheads remains an important part of their journey.