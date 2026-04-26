Chennai’s Marina beach hosts summer camp blending science, fitness and mindfulness for children

Adding a strong physical dimension, Kea Mind Studio affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association offers structured gymnastics training tailored for beginners. From basic rolls and cartwheels to flexibility drills and coordination exercises, the sessions are designed to build strength, confidence and a love for movement in a fun, supportive environment.

The programme also places equal emphasis on mental well-being. In collaboration with Calm Wellness, the camp introduces children to practices that enhance focus, memory and emotional balance. Guided meditation, breathing techniques, brain-stimulating activities and sensory exercises form part of a wellness module aimed at improving concentration and self-awareness.