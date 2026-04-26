Chennai’s Marina beach hosts summer camp blending science, fitness and mindfulness for children

CHENNAI: As summer approaches, a thoughtfully curated camp in the city is inviting children to step away from screens and immerse themselves in a world of learning, movement and mindfulness.
Designed for children aged 5 to 15, the programme blends academic reinforcement with outdoor play, hands-on exploration and team-building activities, offering a well-rounded holiday experience. What sets this camp apart is its unique collaborations. ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s Space Mind has partnered with Kea Mind Studio to introduce young learners to the fascinating realms of aeroscience and drone technology. Through guided sessions, children get to explore concepts such as flight, gravity, satellites and aerodynamics, not just in theory, but by building working models.
Adding a strong physical dimension, Kea Mind Studio affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Gymnastics Association offers structured gymnastics training tailored for beginners. From basic rolls and cartwheels to flexibility drills and coordination exercises, the sessions are designed to build strength, confidence and a love for movement in a fun, supportive environment.
The programme also places equal emphasis on mental well-being. In collaboration with Calm Wellness, the camp introduces children to practices that enhance focus, memory and emotional balance. Guided meditation, breathing techniques, brain-stimulating activities and sensory exercises form part of a wellness module aimed at improving concentration and self-awareness.
For those drawn to technology, the drone learning module offers a hands-on experience in understanding how drones work. Participants learn about different components, assemble them, and even get a chance to fly their creations.. Overall, the camp is designed to spark curiosity while nurturing both physical and cognitive skills. By combining science, fitness, and mindfulness under one roof, it aims to create an environment where children can learn, play and grow. The camp will be held at the Vivekananda Cultural Center, Marina Beach Road, Triplicane, with sessions scheduled between April 27 and May 22, and an additional two-day intensive programme at the end of May. For registrations and details, contact: 9840496035.
The sessions are designed to build strength, confidence and a love for movement in fun environment