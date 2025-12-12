Chennai’s Little Theatre ignites Christmas magic with Dragons and Vikings

CHENNAI: The Little Theatre unwraps this festive season with its 29th Christmas Pantomime, titled How To Sway Your Dragon, which whisks audiences into a world where joy is not merely felt but wondrously manufactured. At the heart of this enchantment lies Burp, Lord Odin’s Viking village, alive with warriors, swirling magic, and a dragon that dances to its own rhythm. But when the formidable Ice King and his band of musical demons storm in and seize control, the very source of the world’s happiness is silenced.

“Pantomime is a tradition rooted in the United Kingdom. There is a certain formula for this tradition. There will be a villain, a princess, and talking animals. Moreover, there is always a happy ending in a Pantomime. We chose a title that is popular and exciting for the audience, so we crafted this dragon universe and, at the end of the day, good wins over evil,” says Rohini Rau, CEO of The Little Theatre. Actor KK is the artistic director of the play.









Rehearsal

Amid the chaos in the Viking village steps an unlikely champion: a buoyant, optimistic Teacup who joins forces with three of Odin’s valiant warriors. Their journey sparkles with foot-tapping music, comic mayhem, and breathtaking action, weaving together a tale that is both whimsical and heroic. “With almost three decades of this tradition, our Pantomime has become a ritual in Chennai, and we have our regular set of audiences,” Rohini adds. Speaking about the challenges, Rohini, who handles the lighting for the play, shares that this is the first time they are working with the dragon concept. “Cracking the perfect way to showcase dragons on stage, with special effects and live music, was initially challenging. So, the audience will definitely leave the auditorium with a hearty soul,” she notes.

Rohini states that Pantomime stands out for its interactive element and how the performers engage with the audience, making them a part of the entire show. “On top of all this, all the funds raised through these shows will be directed towards health care,” she adds.

The Little Theatre’s How To Sway Your Dragon will be showcased from December 12 to 18 at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. For more details, head to their official website.