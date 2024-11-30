Chennai’s Koyambedu vegetable & fruit market see huge dip in sales on Nov 30

CHENNAI: Koyambedu vegetable market, the largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market in the city saw a very huge dip in the sale of vegetables and fruits on Saturday due to the cyclone Fengal.

"On Saturday morning the sale has been 70 percent less in the market due to the rains. Daily around 7000 tons of vegetables arrives in the market and today around 1500 tons of vegetables are left in the market without sale. It would be even more loss tomorrow if the rain continues in the city and this amount of stock comes regularly, " said S S Muthukumar, President of Koyambedu Semi Wholesaler's Association.

The seller says that there was no panic buying or increase in sales on Friday unlike the previous times as the customers didn't give importance to the weather predictions due to the lack of rains after announcements on last few days.

"The rate of vegetables also saw a drastic dip due to the less demand in the market. Carrot which was sold for Rs 80 last day is sold for Rs 50 on Saturday and Tomato price also came down from Rs 60 to Rs 35," Muthukumar added.

The fruit sellers in Koyambedu market also says about the decrease in the sales on Saturday.

"The market has been water stagnated which affect the sales on Saturday. The fruits has arrived from Karnataka and Maharashtra which would be fully wasted due to the lack of sales," said Dhanasekar, a fruit seller in Koyambedu.