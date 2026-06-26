Chennai's homeless bereft of welfare as key panel yet to meet

According to the GO, a dedicated Programme Management Unit was also proposed to monitor welfare activities relating to the urban homeless within GCC limits. Vanessa Peter, founder of the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), said that the absence of ration cards was one of the biggest hurdles for homeless persons. “Ration cards are the entry point for several welfare benefits, including health insurance and housing schemes. The GO clearly states that homeless persons should be issued ration cards, but implementation has been slow. The lack of clear state-level policy guidelines on homelessness, delays in convening convergence meetings and delays in identifying eligible beneficiaries were hampering welfare delivery.”

A senior GCC official said that the Corporation had established a Community Development Wing and prepared a Standard Operating Procedure for operating homeless shelters across the city. “We recently discussed the issue with the commissioner and are planning to begin convergence meetings with line departments soon. Monthly meetings will be held to improve welfare measures for homeless persons,” the official said. “Initiatives such as a citywide survey of beggars and improvements to shelter infrastructure are also being planned.”

The GCC currently runs around 55 shelters across Chennai, including facilities for men, women, children, persons with psychosocial needs and special shelters attached to hospitals.