Chennai's homeless bereft of welfare as key panel yet to meet

CHENNAI: For thousands of homeless people living on Chennai’s pavements, access to basic welfare schemes remains a distant dream. Without ration cards, health insurance or permanent housing, many continue to struggle for survival even as a government-mandated committee formed to address their concerns is yet to hold its first meeting.
Seven months ago, the previous DMK-led State government had constituted the Project Management Committee (PMC) to coordinate welfare measures for the urban homeless but that has remained only on paper. Activists and committee members have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to operationalise the panel and begin inter-departmental action.
The delay has left many homeless families caught in a cycle where the lack of identity and residential documents prevent them from accessing welfare schemes designed to support them.
P Meenakshi, who has lived on a pavement in Royapuram with her family for over 20 years, said obtaining a ration card has remained impossible. “I sell amulets and earn around Rs 400 a day. We came from Tindivanam looking for work. Officials ask for a house address to issue a ration card. Without documents, it’s difficult to access other benefits too,” she said.
Another homeless resident said life becomes unbearable during the monsoon. “When it rains, we have nowhere to go. We struggle to find places to sleep, bathe and use toilets. Sometimes we spend nights at railway stations and other public places,” the person said.
The PMC was constituted by the GCC in November 2025 based on GO 405 issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department; its operational framework was approved in January this year. The responsibilities included facilitating ration cards, Aadhaar enrolment, CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme coverage, pensions for vulnerable groups and access to shelters and permanent housing.
Prof M Antony Stephen, Madras School of Social Work (MSSW), and also a PMC member said that the committee was created following years of demands from organisations working with homeless communities. “NGOs working on urban homelessness have consistently sought convergence among government departments. The government has now created the framework, but it needs to be implemented through regular meetings and coordinated action,” he stated.
According to the GO, a dedicated Programme Management Unit was also proposed to monitor welfare activities relating to the urban homeless within GCC limits. Vanessa Peter, founder of the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), said that the absence of ration cards was one of the biggest hurdles for homeless persons. “Ration cards are the entry point for several welfare benefits, including health insurance and housing schemes. The GO clearly states that homeless persons should be issued ration cards, but implementation has been slow. The lack of clear state-level policy guidelines on homelessness, delays in convening convergence meetings and delays in identifying eligible beneficiaries were hampering welfare delivery.”
A senior GCC official said that the Corporation had established a Community Development Wing and prepared a Standard Operating Procedure for operating homeless shelters across the city. “We recently discussed the issue with the commissioner and are planning to begin convergence meetings with line departments soon. Monthly meetings will be held to improve welfare measures for homeless persons,” the official said. “Initiatives such as a citywide survey of beggars and improvements to shelter infrastructure are also being planned.”
The GCC currently runs around 55 shelters across Chennai, including facilities for men, women, children, persons with psychosocial needs and special shelters attached to hospitals.
A 2025 socio-economic and demographic study conducted by the Madras School of Social Work, in collaboration with civil society organisations and the Greater Chennai Corporation, surveyed 13,529 homeless individuals and identified 2,482 homeless families in Chennai. The study found a significant rise in the city’s homeless population, underlining the need for faster implementation of welfare measures and a comprehensive state policy on urban homelessness.