Chennai’s half-a-century-old sewer infrastructure may get makeover soon

CHENNAI: The ageing sewer network in Chennai’s core areas is all set to receive an upgrade, with the final detailed project report (DPR) for zones covered by two sewage treatment plants (STPs) likely in February, according to a report in The Hindu. The report for the zones that fall under two other STPs will be ready by March, it added.

The four STPs are located in Nesapakkam, Kodungaiyur, Koyambedu, and Perungudi, covering zones 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 13.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) had hired Sai Consultants to study the city’s sewer infrastructure, which were constructed over 50 years ago. The consultant found challenges in the sewage infrastructure network, such as low-capacity sewage pumping stations and mixing of stormwater in sewage lines. It has recommended replacing old pipelines with new ones to increase capacity and building new sewage pumping stations to cater to the projected population in 2060, according to the report.

When the sewer upgradation project’s DPR is finalised, Chennai Metrowater will call for external funding. The project, which is estimated at Rs 4,000 crore, is planned to be completed within three years, officials told The Hindu.

At a recent meeting with the agency, V Sandhya, of Federation of Anna Nagar Residents’ Associations, was quoted by the newspaper as saying that many streets in Anna Nagar’s M block are facing recurring sewage overflow as the sewer network hasn’t been revamped although the population has grown.