    Chennai's GST road choked with traffic as Dhankar, Shah attend Venkaiah Naidu’s family function

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister Amit Shah had attended the former V-P's family event on Friday.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Jan 2025 7:57 PM IST
    Thousands of commuters were stuck on the Alandur to Pallavaram stretch of the traffic-choked GST Road on Friday evening (Ashish P)

    CHENNAI: Commuters faced a harrowing time on the Alandur to Pallavaram stretch of the traffic-choked GST Road on Friday evening.

    A day before the weekend, thousands of commuters were stuck on the arterial road after traffic restrictions and diversions were announced in view of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s family function in Mamallapuram here. Motorists were advised to avoid ECR, 200 Feet Radial Road, and use OMR and GST Road instead.

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister Amit Shah had attended the former V-P's family event on Friday.


    Online Desk

