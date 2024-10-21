Chennai’s Greams road caves in; causes traffic congestion

CHENNAI: A 10-foot cave-in occurred on Greams Road in Thousands Lights causing traffic congestion on Monday evening.

According to a Thanthi TV report, underground sewerage works were underway in that area.

After this incident, the officials came to the spot and turned it into a one-way road to clear the peak evening traffic in the area.

They have also placed barricades around the ditch to clear the spot and have begun a probe to find out the reason for the cave-in.