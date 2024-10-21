Begin typing your search...

    Chennai’s Greams road caves in; causes traffic congestion

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Oct 2024 8:05 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-21 14:42:33  )
    10-foot cave-in on Greams Road in Thousands Lights (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A 10-foot cave-in occurred on Greams Road in Thousands Lights causing traffic congestion on Monday evening.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, underground sewerage works were underway in that area.

    After this incident, the officials came to the spot and turned it into a one-way road to clear the peak evening traffic in the area.

    They have also placed barricades around the ditch to clear the spot and have begun a probe to find out the reason for the cave-in.

    Chennai trafficPotholes
    Online Desk

