Chennai’s Gen Z brings retro trends back in style

Vintage fashion is being reinterpreted largely by Gen Z, who are reshaping these styles to suit present-day needs. This renewed interest is also driven by greater exposure to archival fashion. As Chaitanya Rao remarks, “The new generation is increasingly engaging with iconic styles from the past. A recent example is Zendaya, who wore a robotic outfit originally designed by Thierry Mugler for his 1995 couture collection, highlighting how vintage continues to influence contemporary fashion.”

Vintage photo booths, once tucked into the corners of malls are finding their way back into busy streets, events, and even weddings. In a world of instant clicks and disappearing messages, a quiet shift is taking place ,one that slowly leans into feeling and memory.

In Pondy Bazaar, a vintage photo booth is drawing curious visitors who are eager to experience something different. Its owner, Jamsheed, says “people today are always interested in trying something unique”. He adds that the experience of using a vintage photo booth is what draws them in, and many enjoy being able to take home a physical copy of their memories in the form of a newspaper. For them, it’s not just about taking a picture,it’s about holding onto a moment.