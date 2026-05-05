Chennai’s Gen Z brings retro trends back in style

CHENNAI: Vintage is no longer confined to the past. Stylistic pieces like corsets and bandanas, once created for entirely different purposes, are now reclaiming the spotlight. Chaitanya Rao, the city-based designer has seen it all and done it all. “The new generation is now exposed to iconic pieces from the past, and will eventually bring them into the mainstream,” he tells us.
Corsets, once criticised for restricting women’s bodies, are now styled in diverse and contemporary ways. Bandanas, originally used for practicality, have evolved into statement accessories. Pieces that were once set aside due to discomfort or changing trends are now making a striking comeback in the fashion industry. But will they become lasting staples, or are they part of fashion’s ever-evolving cycle? Chaitanya Rao adds, “Fashion keeps repeating itself, but it always comes with a modern twist. It is not really a cycle—after all, how many entirely new pieces can one create? It keeps altering and coming back.”
Vintage fashion is being reinterpreted largely by Gen Z, who are reshaping these styles to suit present-day needs. This renewed interest is also driven by greater exposure to archival fashion. As Chaitanya Rao remarks, “The new generation is increasingly engaging with iconic styles from the past. A recent example is Zendaya, who wore a robotic outfit originally designed by Thierry Mugler for his 1995 couture collection, highlighting how vintage continues to influence contemporary fashion.”
Vintage photo booths, once tucked into the corners of malls are finding their way back into busy streets, events, and even weddings. In a world of instant clicks and disappearing messages, a quiet shift is taking place ,one that slowly leans into feeling and memory.
In Pondy Bazaar, a vintage photo booth is drawing curious visitors who are eager to experience something different. Its owner, Jamsheed, says “people today are always interested in trying something unique”. He adds that the experience of using a vintage photo booth is what draws them in, and many enjoy being able to take home a physical copy of their memories in the form of a newspaper. For them, it’s not just about taking a picture,it’s about holding onto a moment.
At the same time, another forgotten practice is quietly returning, handwritten letters. In an age dominated by texts and voice notes, sitting down to write a letter feels almost revolutionary. What was once the most common form of communication is now being rediscovered as something rare, meaningful and intentional. Many are rediscovering the joy of writing to friends, partners, or even to themselves. Arjun, a storyteller who continues to write letters to his friends on their special days, sees it as a deeply personal act. “When I write a letter, it means that the person is special and means a lot to me,” he says. He adds that WhatsApp texting feels shallow, whereas sitting down to think and write a letter is far more meaningful. Arjun even writes to his friends’ children, Gen Alpha, or as he calls them, the “FaceTime generation” who, he says, are fascinated by this unfamiliar way of communication.
He points out that letters have a lasting value that digital messages often lack. Some of his friends still have letters he wrote 10 to 15 years ago, while he himself keeps letters from as far back as 2005. “It’s a nice way to look back,” he says, adding that letters can be preserved, unlike messages that can disappear or be deleted by mistake. For him, this revival is also a response to digital fatigue. People are increasingly searching for non-digital forms of engagement, turning to analog practices like letter writing for a deeper, more mindful experience.
In some cases, Arjun says, he has maintained connections with friends solely through letters, updating each other about life over the years. He believes this tradition will continue, at least as long as people like him are alive. “In a fast-moving digital world, handwritten letters offer something simple yet powerful. They remind us that meaningful communication does not have to be instant; sometimes, it is the time and effort behind the words that make them truly lasting,” he states.