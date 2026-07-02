Chennai's first BRTS likely to run on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road, CUMTA seeks funds to study feasibility

The proposal is in line with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (2023-2048) prepared by CUMTA, which recommended BRT corridors as part of its short and medium-term mobility strategy. The plan proposed corridors from Broadway to Poonamallee (23 km) and Neelankarai on East Coast Road to Pallavaram (12 km) in the short term, besides a 62-km corridor along the Outer Ring Road from Vandalur to Minjur in the medium term.

Officials, however, said the Broadway-Poonamallee corridor faces major implementation challenges because of inadequate road width.

"A BRTS requires a minimum right of way of about 30 metres. The Broadway-Koyambedu stretch has only about 21 metres at several locations, and becomes even narrower near Aminjikarai, making the implementation difficult," an official said.