Chennai’s first AI datathon in critical care being held

CHENNAI: The Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, in association with Kauvery Group of Hospitals and IIT-Madras, organised Chennai’s first AI datathon in critical care as part of its 32nd annual conference.
The two-day datathon is being held till February 26, in which clinicians, engineers and data scientists address real world intensive care challenges.
Participants analysed clinical data, including monitoring data, laboratory reports, imaging and case records to develop predictive models for conditions such as sepsis, shock, acute kidney injury and respiratory failure.
IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti said, “Critical care depends heavily on data as ICU patients often cannot communicate their symptoms. Collaboration between doctors and engineers is essential to improve diagnosis, prediction and making clinical decisions.”
Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said that Chennai was emerging as a hub for AI and healthcare innovation. “AI is being used to analyse patient data across the treatment cycle from ambulance to ICU and wards helping to predict critical events and reduce the burden of routine documentation,” he added.
Ten multidisciplinary teams presented AI-based models to improve ICU care. Selected models will be evaluated for possible implementation with safeguards for data privacy and patient confidentiality.
The conference also featured scientific sessions and workshops on the growing role of AI in modern intensive care.