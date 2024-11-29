Chennai's first AC MEMU to be ready by December end; may run on Beach-Tambaram route

CHENNAI: Air-conditioned suburban trains, a long-pending demand of the commuters in the city, are likely to become a reality soon on the Chennai Beach – Tambaram section, preferably up to Chengalpattu, with the Southern Railway all set to take delivery of the first AC MEMU train from the Integral Coach Factory before the end of December.

Highly placed railway sources told DT Next on condition of anonymity that they have finalised Chennai Beach – Tambaram route to operate the maiden AC MEMU, but discussions have not ended on the station till which the service could be extended.

Top officials added that the fare structure for the Beach–Tambaram service would be based on the fare rationalisation of AC ordinary services on suburban sections notified by the Railway Board.

As per the circular dated April 29, 2022, issued by Vipul Singhal, Director (Passenger Marketing), Railway Board, the single journey base fare for ordinary AC EMU services would be Rs 29 for journeys up to 10 km, while the maximum base fare would be Rs 423 for journeys up to 491 – 500 km.

For journeys between 11 and 15 km, the base fare would be Rs 37, while it would be Rs 56 for journeys between 16 and 25 km.

The minimum monthly, fortnightly and weekly season ticket fare for journeys up to 10 km would be Rs 590, Rs 445, and Rs 295, respectively. For journeys up to 25 km, equivalent to journeys between Egmore to Tambaram, the base fare would be Rs 1,200 and Rs 900, and Rs 605, respectively. According to the circular, GST would be levied on the base fare.

Incidentally, even excluding GST, the yet-to-be-launched AC MEMU fare is higher than the ticket price charged by Chennai Metro Rail. While the minimum base fare of the AC EMU service would be Rs 29 for up to 10 km, it is only Rs 10 on Metro Rail (though the distance is lesser). CMRL also offers 20% discount for travel card users.