Chennai's EMU services affected in Arakkonam section from April 19-26

CHENNAI: Train services in the Chennai Central–Arakkonam section will be affected between April 19 and 26 due to line blocks at Arakkonam yard.
Blocks have been scheduled in two slots: From 12.45 am to 2.15 am and from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm between April 20 and 25.
On the Tiruttani-Arakkonam stretch, two late-night EMU services departing Tiruttani at 9.15 pm and 11.10 pm will be fully cancelled from April 19-25. In the opposite direction, early morning services from Arakkonam to Tiruttani departing at 4 am and 5 am will not run from April 20-26.
Several services will be cut short between April 20 and 25. A Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU departing at 11 am will not run between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam, while a Tiruttani–Moore Market Complex EMU leaving at 12.35 pm will not operate between Tiruttani and Tiruvalangadu.
A late night MEMU service from Moore Market Complex to Arakkonam departing at 10.55 pm will also not run on the Tiruvalangadu–Arakkonam section.