Chennai

Chennai's EMU services affected in Arakkonam section from April 19-26

Blocks have been scheduled in two slots: From 12.45 am to 2.15 am and from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm between April 20 and 25.
Representative image of EMU train
Representative image of EMU train
Updated on

CHENNAI: Train services in the Chennai Central–Arakkonam section will be affected between April 19 and 26 due to line blocks at Arakkonam yard.

Blocks have been scheduled in two slots: From 12.45 am to 2.15 am and from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm between April 20 and 25.

On the Tiruttani-Arakkonam stretch, two late-night EMU services departing Tiruttani at 9.15 pm and 11.10 pm will be fully cancelled from April 19-25. In the opposite direction, early morning services from Arakkonam to Tiruttani departing at 4 am and 5 am will not run from April 20-26.

Several services will be cut short between April 20 and 25. A Moore Market Complex-Arakkonam EMU departing at 11 am will not run between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam, while a Tiruttani–Moore Market Complex EMU leaving at 12.35 pm will not operate between Tiruttani and Tiruvalangadu.

A late night MEMU service from Moore Market Complex to Arakkonam departing at 10.55 pm will also not run on the Tiruvalangadu–Arakkonam section.

Arakkonam
Train Services
MEMU services

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in