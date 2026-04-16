Chennai's EMU services affected in Arakkonam section from April 19-26

Blocks have been scheduled in two slots: From 12.45 am to 2.15 am and from 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm between April 20 and 25.

On the Tiruttani-Arakkonam stretch, two late-night EMU services departing Tiruttani at 9.15 pm and 11.10 pm will be fully cancelled from April 19-25. In the opposite direction, early morning services from Arakkonam to Tiruttani departing at 4 am and 5 am will not run from April 20-26.