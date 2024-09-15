Chennai's Dr Mehta's group enters education sector

CHENNAI: Dr Mehta's group has expanded into the realm of education by launching Dr Mehta's International Smart School in Ambattur..

The admission is open for the academic year 2024-2025 for the classes from nursery to Class 12th standard starting from Vijayadasami on October 1, 2024.

The school is designed to offer a transformative learning experience that integrates modern technology, world-class infrastructure, and a commitment to building strong academic foundations that aims to build future leaders.

Joseph Samuel, MLA, Ambattur constituency, said “The school’s commitment to high-quality education, coupled with its modern infrastructure models a platform for innovation and learning in our community.”

"We envision Dr Mehta's International Smart School as a beacon of academic excellence, rooted in a legacy of quality healthcare and education," said, Dilip Mehta, chairman, Emeritus, Dr Mehta's group.

"Our mission is to provide an education that emphasises holistic development. We focus on academics, character building, and future-ready skills, including AI and robotics,"said Sameer Mehta, chairman, Dr Mehta's Group.

The school spread across 1 acre provides advanced facilities for a future-ready education including an advanced automated campus equipped with the latest technology to enhance learning experiences.