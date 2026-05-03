Chennai’s dosa culture gets global spotlight as masala dosa ranks among world’s best

Our regular spots include Balaji Bhavan, Krishna Bhavan, Namma Sugam Café and Matsya. Once in a while, I also go to Vaishnav Chaat in Kilpauk. Their thatte idli, Jain sambar and a variety of dosas are really good. I usually try their green peas dosa. At Matsya, the Raja Raja Cholan dosa is a signature dish, a masala stuffed speciality that stands out.

Another favourite is Karthik Tiffin Centre in Anna Nagar, which is open till 3 am and serves a good range of dosas. These are all small places, but each one has its variety and charm. My introduction to dosa was through non-veg curries. During my hostel days, whenever I went home on holidays, my mother would make crispy dosas with mutton or chicken curry for breakfast. The dosa count would easily go up to 10 or 12. Before I even got called for breakfast, she would keep 5 or 6 dosas ready because she knew the speed at which they would disappear. Since I spent most of my hostel life eating pongal, idli and upma for breakfast, coming back home always meant one thing I looked forward to: crispy, hot dosas.