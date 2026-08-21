'Chennai’s culture, community and coast'

'Chennai should retain its unpretentious nature’

CHENNAI: I would love for Chennai to preserve its unique culture and traditions, Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, its many festivals and artistic heritage.

Secondly, I would want the city to preserve its unmistakable sense of community that makes it feel like home.

There is a warmth and hospitality among people, with neighbours coming together during celebrations and difficult times and always being there to support each other.

Most importantly, I would want Chennai to retain its unpretentious nature, the charm of being genuine rather than flashy, where people can be themselves without the fear of being looked down upon.

- Shanta Narayanan, committee member, Friends of DakshinaChitra