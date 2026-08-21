'Chennai’s culture, community and coast'

CHENNAI: I would love for Chennai to preserve its unique culture and traditions, Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, its many festivals and artistic heritage.
Secondly, I would want the city to preserve its unmistakable sense of community that makes it feel like home.
There is a warmth and hospitality among people, with neighbours coming together during celebrations and difficult times and always being there to support each other.
Most importantly, I would want Chennai to retain its unpretentious nature, the charm of being genuine rather than flashy, where people can be themselves without the fear of being looked down upon.
- Shanta Narayanan, committee member, Friends of DakshinaChitra
Conceptually, I would want Chennai’s rich tradition, culture and heritage to endure for centuries, not as memories of the past, but as an integral part of the city’s identity.
Physically, I would preserve its ancient temples and beautiful shoreline.
Chennai’s temples, some with histories spanning thousands of years, are legendary legacies that I hope will continue to stand and inspire generations. Our shoreline is equally precious.
I would not want it merely to be maintained, but thoughtfully protected, restored and enhanced as Chennai evolves into the future.
Preserving Chennai is not about freezing it in time. It is about ensuring that, even in a futuristic Chennai, its ancient soul, heritage and relationship with the sea remain deeply respected and beautifully alive.
- Ezhil Aparajit, wild & nature artist and founder, Ekam Kreatives
The city has a typical lifestyle, a lot of traffic, interesting celebrations and beautiful activities centred around music and temple festivals.
There is a lot of tradition interwoven with everyday social life and that is one of the greatest things about the city.
It is steeped in tradition, yet very modern, with cuisines from across the world. It is an eclectic, humble and quiet society.
And then there is Marina Beach, which is at the heart of Chennai life. It is a place for everyone, the common folk, families and visitors, offering simple and healthy fun.
The beach, the sunrises and sunsets, and the people who gather there make it one of the most enriching parts of the city. These are two things I would want to see remain in Chennai forever.
- Sarala Banerjee, director of Artworld India and Sarala's Art International
As a coastal city, Chennai has a rich ecosystem and a structured water system that has existed for centuries. It is this network that helped the city grow into a metropolitan centre.
But during the process of development, we have neglected our water bodies and local ecology in the name of urbanisation, in an unplanned manner.
Chennai’s ecology has to be protected, especially as climate change brings more frequent floods and increasing water shortages. Over the next 100 years, these challenges are likely to become even more serious.
Whatever remains of Chennai’s natural systems - its three rivers, the Pallikaranai marshland, cascading lake systems and connecting canals needs to be preserved.
Being a coastal city, its beaches are equally important. They are recreational spaces used by thousands of people and form an integral part of everyday life in Chennai.
- Karthik Gunasekar, co-founder of Aram Thinai