Chennai's biryani shop employee killed in hit-and-run

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old biryani shop employee was killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed his motorcycle and fled without stopping near an Indian Oil petrol bunk in Medavakkam around 12.20 am.
The deceased was Haris, a native of South Street in Pudhumadam, Ramanathapuram district. He was working at a popular biryani shop in Chennai.
Police said Haris was riding his motorcycle along Velachery Main Road towards Tambaram when a vehicle coming from behind hit his motorcycle. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.
On receiving information, personnel from the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing reached the scene, recovered the body and sent it to Tambaram Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.
The police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and its driver. Further investigation is under way.