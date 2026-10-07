Chennai’s BirdersTribe hosts women-only bird walk with breast cancer awareness theme

“We used to roam around Chennai looking for places to go birding. There are many good birding spots, but some of them are secluded. When we started BirdersTribe in 2025, we wanted to create a community where people could come birding without hesitation and with a sense of safety,” says Rajesh.

What started as two birders looking for like-minded people has since grown into a community that organises bird walks, nature walks, bird counts and citizen-science activities. The group also works on awareness and conservation, taking part in wetland and terrestrial surveys with the Forest Department, as well as lake and forest clean-ups and biodiversity assessments.

“Birding is not just about spotting birds. Once you start noticing birds, you slowly start noticing their habitats, trees, butterflies, insects, reptiles and everything else around them. We wanted to do something beyond birding and give back to nature through awareness and conservation,” adds Rajesh.