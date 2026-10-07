Chennai’s BirdersTribe hosts women-only bird walk with breast cancer awareness theme

CHENNAI: For Rajesh and Vignesh, BirdersTribe began with a simple problem. As birders in Chennai, they often looked for places to go birding, but didn't always know where they could explore safely. In 2025, they decided to create a community where anyone interested in birds could join them without hesitation.
“We used to roam around Chennai looking for places to go birding. There are many good birding spots, but some of them are secluded. When we started BirdersTribe in 2025, we wanted to create a community where people could come birding without hesitation and with a sense of safety,” says Rajesh.
What started as two birders looking for like-minded people has since grown into a community that organises bird walks, nature walks, bird counts and citizen-science activities. The group also works on awareness and conservation, taking part in wetland and terrestrial surveys with the Forest Department, as well as lake and forest clean-ups and biodiversity assessments.
“Birding is not just about spotting birds. Once you start noticing birds, you slowly start noticing their habitats, trees, butterflies, insects, reptiles and everything else around them. We wanted to do something beyond birding and give back to nature through awareness and conservation,” adds Rajesh.
The group conducts walks, programmes for children and students, nature and photography sessions, and activities with schools, colleges, and other organisations.
This month, the focus is also on something closer to home. BirdersTribe is organising a women-only bird walk at Pallikaranai Eco Park on October 11, with breast cancer awareness as its theme. The idea was suggested by one of the group members, Dr Benita, as October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“We wanted to do something for women this October. Women often spend so much time taking care of others that they forget to take care of themselves. Through this walk, we hope to create some awareness about breast cancer, the importance of early detection and taking care of their own health,” says Rajesh.
The walk will be held from 6.30 to 9 am and is open to women irrespective of their birding experience. Participants will spend the morning exploring the wetland and observing its birdlife, while also learning about breast cancer awareness and self-care.