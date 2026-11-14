Chennai's Beachville puts India on Asia-Pacific's coffee map

CHENNAI: Eight Indian cafés have earned a place on the inaugural Asia-Pacific's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 list, bringing the country's evolving speciality coffee scene into the regional spotlight. Unveiled at the World Coffee Forum on November 12, 2026, the ranking recognises coffee establishments across the region for their coffee quality, brewing techniques, sourcing practices and overall customer experience.
Leading the Indian entries is Curious Life Coffee Roasters in Jaipur, which secured the 39th position. Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters in New Delhi followed at No. 49, while Surat's Meraki-Vesu ranked No. 59. Chennai's Beachville Coffee Roasters featured at No. 71, followed by Roastery Coffee House at No. 74 and Nandan Coffee at No. 80. Completing the Indian contingent are Anytime ATK's in Surat at No. 95 and The Craftery by Subko in Mumbai at No. 99.
Beachville Coffee Roasters, located on St Mary's Road in Alwarpet, was founded by Divya Jayashankar with a focus on bringing speciality coffee closer to the city. Established as a roastery in 2018, it opened its café in 2020, offering freshly roasted coffees sourced from Indian estates and international origins. The café specialises in small-batch roasting, single-origin coffees and a range of brewing methods, including pour-overs, espresso and filter coffee.
For coffee enthusiasts and travellers, the list also offers an opportunity to discover the distinctive coffee experiences emerging across Indian cities.