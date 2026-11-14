Chennai's Beachville puts India on Asia-Pacific's coffee map

Leading the Indian entries is Curious Life Coffee Roasters in Jaipur, which secured the 39th position. Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters in New Delhi followed at No. 49, while Surat's Meraki-Vesu ranked No. 59. Chennai's Beachville Coffee Roasters featured at No. 71, followed by Roastery Coffee House at No. 74 and Nandan Coffee at No. 80. Completing the Indian contingent are Anytime ATK's in Surat at No. 95 and The Craftery by Subko in Mumbai at No. 99.