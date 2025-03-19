Chennaiites rally to retain S23 mini bus service amid route extension concerns

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation had recently reinstated the S23 mini-bus service after five years due to the persistent efforts of residents, welfare associations, elected representatives, and social activists. But it is now facing a potential reduction in frequency, causing yet another concern among commuters.

The S23 bus, which runs from Iyyappanthangal to Kumananchavadi via Oil Mill Road, Noombal, Puliyambedu, Goparasanallur, Aravind Eye Hospital and Sai Baba Temple, operates 20 trips per day at 45-minute intervals.

The mini-bus service, which was halted in 2019, was restored only two weeks back, but the corporation is planning to extend the route at both ends — from Iyyappanthangal to Porur and from Kumananchavadi to Poonamallee, citing poor patronage. Residents, however, raised concerns that the extension of the bus service would result in a reduction of service frequency to just 10 trips per day.

Senthil, coordinator of the Confederation of Iyyappanthangal Residents Welfare Associations, said: “MTC officials cite low daily ticket collections of less than Rs 1,000, compared to the operational cost exceeding Rs 6,000 per day for its proposal to extend the bus route. It’s a financial challenge but the S23 service is essential for students, senior citizens, workers, and others who depend on it for their daily commute.”

He also called upon residents to use and promote the service, emphasising that increased ridership could strengthen the case for maintaining and even expanding its operations. “This service is a lifeline for many in our community. We request everyone to support it by spreading awareness and ensuring its continued operation,” he said.

MTC officials said that S23 has really very poor patronage, which is forcing them to look for alternative routes, including the extension of the service to attract more passengers. “If the residents want the bus service to continue, they should give a letter in this regard. We’ll take it up with the head office to continue operation,” he said.

Residents hope that with collective support, transport authorities will reconsider the frequency reduction and take steps to enhance, rather than diminish, this vital public transport service.