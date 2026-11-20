The flight, scheduled to depart from Chennai's domestic airport at 8 pm on Thursday, eventually took off at 1.30 am on Friday.

According to the usual schedule, an Air India flight from Delhi arrives at Chennai's domestic airport at 6.30 pm every day and subsequently departs for Delhi at 8 pm.

On Thursday, around 180 passengers booked on the Chennai–Delhi flight arrived at the airport before 7 pm. However, they were informed that the departure would be delayed as the aircraft arriving from Delhi was running late.

The passengers waited for several hours, but the flight had not departed even by midnight. Frustrated over the delay, several passengers gathered near the Air India counter and questioned airline staff about when the incoming flight would arrive and when they could leave for Delhi.