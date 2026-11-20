CHENNAI: Around 180 passengers travelling from Chennai to Delhi on an Air India flight were put to inconvenience after the flight was delayed by five-and-a-half hours on Thursday night.
The flight, scheduled to depart from Chennai's domestic airport at 8 pm on Thursday, eventually took off at 1.30 am on Friday.
According to the usual schedule, an Air India flight from Delhi arrives at Chennai's domestic airport at 6.30 pm every day and subsequently departs for Delhi at 8 pm.
On Thursday, around 180 passengers booked on the Chennai–Delhi flight arrived at the airport before 7 pm. However, they were informed that the departure would be delayed as the aircraft arriving from Delhi was running late.
The passengers waited for several hours, but the flight had not departed even by midnight. Frustrated over the delay, several passengers gathered near the Air India counter and questioned airline staff about when the incoming flight would arrive and when they could leave for Delhi.
The situation caused a commotion at the airport, following which security personnel intervened and pacified the passengers.
Airport officials informed the passengers that the incoming Air India flight, which was scheduled to arrive at 6.30 pm, had reached Chennai only at 11.50 pm due to operational reasons. They assured them that boarding would begin shortly and the flight would depart soon.
The aircraft eventually took off from Chennai at 1.30 am on Friday, carrying all 180 passengers.
The passengers alleged that the airline had failed to provide proper information about the delay, leaving them waiting at the airport for more than six hours.