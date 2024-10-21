Chennai Youtuber dies in accident as bike collides on Ennore Expressway, 3 more injured

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old Youtuber was killed in a road accident near KVK Kuppam when his bike collided with another motorcycle.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the YouTuber, Haris Kumar had completed his B.Com and had been working on his channel.

Three friends who were with him were travelling on two other bikes.

While passing through KVK Kuppam on the Ennore Expressway, he lost control and collided with another motorcycle. Haris suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

His friends, Nidhish Kumar (17), Manoj (24), and Vicky (21) sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Government Stanley Hospital.

The Sengundram Traffic Investigation Police Station have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry into the accident.