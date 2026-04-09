Chennai: Youth succumbs after assault at funeral procession

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died after a brawl at a funeral procession in Washermenpet on Wednesday. Police have arrested two people in connection with the case.
Imran (29) of MKB Nagar in Vyasarpadi has five criminal cases against him and was categorised as "C" category rowdy. He works as a percussion player in funerals.
On Wednesday evening, while in an inebriated condition, he played drums at his relative's funeral at Moolakothalam burial ground.
Imran got into an argument with a local, Kader Basha, which escalated, and Kader struck him on the chest.
Complaining of chest pain, Imran returned home in an auto-rickshaw and his family took him to Government Stanley Hospital in an ambulance.
There, doctors declared him dead, and the police arrested Kader and his accomplice based on a complaint filed by Imran's wife, Durga.