Chennai: Youth kills elderly man inside moving bus

The accused was nabbed and handed over to the police by other passengers.

The deceased Chandrasekaran (74) was an electrician from Padappai near Tambaram, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on MTC route 70-G, running between Guduvancheri and Vadapalani. Chandrasekaran boarded the bus at the MEPZ bus stop, while the accused Aamrnath got in from Tambaram terminus.