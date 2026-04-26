Chennai: Youth kills elderly man inside moving bus

CHENNAI: An MTC bus on the move turned into a crime scene near Tambaram on Sunday when a 74-year-old passenger was allegedly beaten to death by a 25-year-old fellow passenger following a verbal spat.
The accused was nabbed and handed over to the police by other passengers.
The deceased Chandrasekaran (74) was an electrician from Padappai near Tambaram, the police said.
According to the police, the incident took place on MTC route 70-G, running between Guduvancheri and Vadapalani. Chandrasekaran boarded the bus at the MEPZ bus stop, while the accused Aamrnath got in from Tambaram terminus.
Aamrnath asked Chandrasekaran about an LED display showing route details.
Chandrasekaran said he didn’t know and asked the conductor. An argument broke out between the two, and the conductor asked Chandrasekaran to move to a seat further ahead.
As Chandrasekaran tried to shift, Amarnath allegedly strangled him and repeatedly punched him in the face and chest, causing Chandrasekaran to collapse.
The driver halted the bus, and co-passengers rushed Chandrasekaran to a nearby hospital in an auto. He was declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, Amarnath tried to flee when the bus stopped, but passengers caught him and handed him over to the Chromepet Police Station.
The police said Amarnath, who had been staying in Tambaram and working as a mason, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime. He has been booked for murder.