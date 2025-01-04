Chennai: Youth, his friend waylay teen, pour petrol on her for breaking up; arrested

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man and his friend were arrested by the Elephant Gate police for allegedly pouring petrol on a 19-year-old girl and threatening her to continue her relationship with him. The girl broke up with him recently, as she was not happy with his activities.

The police identified the arrested men as R Arjun (20), a food delivery executive, and his friend J James (20). The girl was returning home when Arjun and James waylaid her. Arjun, who has allegedly been harassing her since the breakup, started an argument with her to force her to continue their relationship. Even as the two were arguing, Arjun allegedly poured the petrol on her and fled the spot along with James.

Based on a complaint from the girl, the police nabbed Arjun and James. After an inquiry, they were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.