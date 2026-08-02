Chennai: Youth dead after leap from fourth floor while trying to escape attack by coworkers

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man who was employed as an accountant in a travels firm leapt from the fourth floor of the building housing his office in Anna Nagar, while allegedly trying to escape an assault over a suspected Rs 30 lakh financial misappropriation.
The deceased was identified as Akash, a native of Ramanathapuram district. He was employed at the travel firm and had been residing in Anna Nagar.
Police sources said that Akash jumped from the company premises on Sunday and suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed.
Preliminary investigations revealed that around Rs 30 lakh was found missing from the company’s accounts. Police said Akash was being questioned about the alleged irregularity when he was reportedly assaulted by some staff members. Officials suspect he jumped from the building to escape the attack.
Anna Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.