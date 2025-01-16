CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth, who was arrested under the Pocso Act for merely taking his underage girlfriend for a trip, was granted bail by the Madras High Court.

The court noted that he did not commit any sexual crime.

The youth met the girl, a minor from Salem, though a messaging app.

Before long, the acquaintance became a virtual affair.

After a while, they decided to meet in person, apparently without realising the legal implication.

Blinded by infatuation, the girl left her home without her parents’ knowledge and reached Chennai to meet the youth, who took her on a trip.

Meanwhile, the worried parents of the girl lodged a complaint in all women police station in Ammapet stating that she was missing.

Later on that day, the girl telephoned her parents and informed them that she went to Chennai on her own wish to meet her lover.

However, the police registered a case against the youth under section 87 (kidnapping a woman) and 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 7 and 8 of Pocso Act 2012.

Aggrieved after being booked in the case, he moved the High Court seeking bail, stating that he did not commit any sexual assault to warrant it.

Accepting his argument, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira granted him bail.

The court directed him to deposit Rs 15,000 into the account of the additional Mahila Court, Salem, and report before the Flower Bazaar police station every day until further orders.

The judge also directed the trial court to initiate appropriate action against the petitioner if he breached the bail conditions.