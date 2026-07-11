Chennai: Youth assaults PE teacher for scolding brother

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police arrested a 21-year-old man on Friday (July 10) for assaulting a physical education teacher at a private school in Paruthipattu after the teacher allegedly reprimanded his younger brother in school for indiscipline.
Franklin (29) of Poonamallee, the PE teacher, had asked a group of students, including a Class 12 boy, to return to class promptly after lunch on July 8. Allegedly, the student responded disrespectfully and was scolded.
The boy returned to school with his brother, Rakesh (21), on Thursday (July 9) and confronted Franklin.
The argument turned violent as Rakesh punched the teacher in the face, continued the assault, damaged a desk, and issued death threats. Franklin suffered a fractured nose and was treated at a private hospital.
Following treatment, he filed a complaint with the Avadi police. The police registered a case and arrested Rakesh on Friday.