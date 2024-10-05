Chennai youth arrested for vandalising ATM machine

CHENNAI: A youth was arrested for vandalising an ATM machine after the amount of Rs 5,500 he deposited failed to reflect in his bank account.

The arrested person was identified as Sakul Hameed, who lives in Saidapet, Chennai.

The incident occured when Sakul deposited Rs 5,500 into his wife's bank account in a Cash deposit Machine (CDM) located in Jafferkhanpet two months ago.

After depositing, he only received a receipt but did not see any transaction confirmation in his wife's bank account.

Sakul raised a complain about this to the bank, but found no response for two months.

Out of frustration, Sakul vandalised the ATM machine with a stone, thinking that this would prompt the bank officials to take action, stated a report from Thanthi TV.

Police arrested Sakul and is conducting an investigation into the incident.