Chennai: Young woman steals iPhones, Apple AirPods for boyfriend, arrested

The accused allegedly arranged to meet the sales executive at a private hospital in Aminjikarai on the pretext of buying the expensive gadgets.

The complainant, Madhesh (24), a sales executive at an electronic appliances showroom at a mall in Tirumangalam, received a call on Sunday from a woman expressing interest in buying iPhones using a credit card.

He was asked to deliver the devices to a hospital in Anna Nagar. While he was on his way, the woman informed him that she had shifted to another private hospital in Aminjikarai and requested him to meet her there.