Chennai: Young woman steals iPhones, Apple AirPods for boyfriend, arrested

CHENNAI: A young woman, who stole two iPhones and a pair of AirPods from a sales executive of a mobile phone showroom to gift to her boyfriend, was arrested by the Chennai police.
The accused allegedly arranged to meet the sales executive at a private hospital in Aminjikarai on the pretext of buying the expensive gadgets.
The complainant, Madhesh (24), a sales executive at an electronic appliances showroom at a mall in Tirumangalam, received a call on Sunday from a woman expressing interest in buying iPhones using a credit card.
He was asked to deliver the devices to a hospital in Anna Nagar. While he was on his way, the woman informed him that she had shifted to another private hospital in Aminjikarai and requested him to meet her there.
After receiving the two iPhones and Apple AirPods, the woman told Madhesh that she wanted to show the devices to her mother through a video call. She then walked away with the items and did not return.
Based on his complaint, the Aminjikarai police registered a case and arrested Saranya Priya (28), a native of the Nilgiris district.
During interrogation, police found that she had completed training as a physiotherapy assistant and had been staying with relatives in Chennai while searching for jobs in private hospitals. Investigators said Saranya committed the theft after her boyfriend requested an iPhone. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.