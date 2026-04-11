Chennai: Yard works to alter midday suburban services till April 16

CHENNAI: Suburban and MEMU train services in the Chengalpattu stretch will be disrupted during morning and afternoon hours over the next few days, with Southern Railway announcing cancellations and short terminations as part of ongoing works.
A line and power block has been scheduled between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu on April 12 from 9.35 am to 12.05 pm, and from April 13 to 16 between 1.20 pm and 3.20 pm. The trains will not be fully operated in the Chengalpattu-Tambaram stretch during block hours.
On April 12, two services are fully cancelled. The Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU, leaving at 9.40 am and the Kancheepuram-Chennai Beach semi-fast EMU departing at 9.30 am will not be operated.
Several suburban services will also be cut short on the same day. Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu trains departing at 8.10 am, 8.50 am, 9.30 am and 10 am will not go all the way to Chengalpattu and will terminate at intermediate stations such as Singaperumal Koil and Kattankulathur.
Similarly, trains from Chengalpattu, which usually run towards Chennai Beach, will terminate at Singaperumal Koil. This includes departures scheduled at 8.45 am, 9.40 am, 10.40 am and 11.35 am.
From April 13 to 16, another set of midday services will be affected. Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu trains between 11.40 am and 1.45 pm will be curtailed before reaching Chengalpattu, while return services from Chengalpattu between 1.10 pm and 3.05 pm will also be short-terminated.