Chennai: Yard works to alter midday suburban services till April 16

A line and power block has been scheduled between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu on April 12 from 9.35 am to 12.05 pm, and from April 13 to 16 between 1.20 pm and 3.20 pm. The trains will not be fully operated in the Chengalpattu-Tambaram stretch during block hours.

On April 12, two services are fully cancelled. The Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU, leaving at 9.40 am and the Kancheepuram-Chennai Beach semi-fast EMU departing at 9.30 am will not be operated.