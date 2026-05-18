Chennai: Worker found dead in construction site

The police have detained his girlfriend and a fellow worker for questioning. Silambarasan, a native of Villupuram district, worked as a centring labourer and had been staying at the site for two weeks. His parents, also employed there, alerted police early Sunday after finding him unconscious. Officers arrived to discover injuries on his neck.



The body was sent for a post-mortem. The victim's 18-year-old girlfriend, Senthamizh, initially claimed Silambarasan died by suicide, but police noted contradictions in her statements. Both she and a mason's assistant named Manikandan have been detained for intensive questioning.