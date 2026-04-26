Chennai: Women auto drivers discuss switching to e-autos with CAG

CHENNAI: With the key focus around the electrification of three-wheelers, the Civic Action Group (CAG) held a focus group discussion with women auto rickshaw drivers in the city on Saturday.
Over 20 women drivers from the Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam, a city-based union supporting women in the transportation sector, took part in the discussion with CAG.
The focus of the Sangam is to bridge the gap between traditional employment and the modern gig economy, equipping women with the tools, community, and support they need to thrive in challenging environments. Speaking to DT NEXT, Kavipriya, researching on sustainable mobility and road safety with CAG said, “The discussion that went on for almost two hours focused on several aspects from struggles faced by women auto drivers, navigating the space mostly dominated by men to challenges in switching to e-autos.”
During the discussion, women drivers pointed out that while the regular auto costs around 2.8 lakh, an e-auto can cost over 4 lakh, thus forcing many to reconsider the option at the primary stage. “Though regular autos can be cheaper compared to e-auto, the fuel expenditure later on is heavy on drivers, especially during an ongoing Iran-US-Israel war. Hence, opting for e-autos can be feasible in the long run, provided the government implements additional subsidies, loans, and multiple charging infrastructures within the city,” explained Kavipriya.
Besides this, women also discussed the challenges of navigating an environment dominated by men. “There are auto shed/resting places for male auto drivers in the city, but none for women drivers. The Corporation could set up resting lounges for us,” said a woman driver.
Other challenges in switching to e-autos are lack of charging infrastructure, requirement of loans and subsidy and charging facilities at homes and retrofitting autos with enough resources to address concerns with the vehicle.