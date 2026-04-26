Chennai: Women auto drivers discuss switching to e-autos with CAG

Over 20 women drivers from the Veera Pengal Munnetra Sangam, a city-based union supporting women in the transportation sector, took part in the discussion with CAG.

The focus of the Sangam is to bridge the gap between traditional employment and the modern gig economy, equipping women with the tools, community, and support they need to thrive in challenging environments. Speaking to DT NEXT, Kavipriya, researching on sustainable mobility and road safety with CAG said, “The discussion that went on for almost two hours focused on several aspects from struggles faced by women auto drivers, navigating the space mostly dominated by men to challenges in switching to e-autos.”