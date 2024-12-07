Chennai: Woman traffic cop slashes SI's two-wheeler seat, suspended after act caught on camera

CHENNAI: A woman traffic police inspector was placed under suspension on Thursday after an FIR was registered against her based on a complaint from a sub-inspector. The latter submitted CCTV footage of the inspector damaging the seats of his two-wheeler over a quarrel between their families in the police quarters.

In the FIR registered by the Mylapore police, sub-inspector S Ilayaraja alleged that Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing inspector M Jayalakshmi encroached upon public area in the quarters, over which he raised an issue.

After the seats in his two-wheeler were cut with a knife, he installed a CCTV camera to identify the perpetrator if he/she repeated the act. As he suspected, the inspector did it again, which was caught on camera. The SI then filed a complaint against her at Mylapore police station and submitted the video clip as evidence.

Following this, Jayalakshmi was booked on charges of criminal intimidation and sections of the Tamil Nadu Public Property Prevention of Damage and Loss Act.

After an inquiry into the charges against her, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) R Sudhakar passed the orders suspending her. "During the period of suspension, she shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission," the official note said.